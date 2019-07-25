

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc. (FGP.L) said that overall trading performance in the first quarter has been in line and there is no change to its expectations for the current financial year.



As previously indicated, Wolfhart Hauser will step down from the Board and as Chairman at the end of the AGM today, and Senior Independent Director David Robbie will become interim Chairman of the Board at that time



The company plans to release its interim results for the six months to the end of September on 14 November 2019.



