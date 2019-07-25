

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined in May led by a slump in industrial output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The production index that combines both industry and construction dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year in May, after a 3.8 rise in April.



Industrial production fell 1.2 percent annually in May and construction output rose 2.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index fell 1.0 percent in May, following a 2.0 percent decline in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production and construction output fell 0.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



