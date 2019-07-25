

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer confidence rose unexpectedly in July, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 97.7 in July from 94.8 in June. Economists had expected a score of 93.8 percent.



The economic sentiment index increased to 98.1 in July from 96.8 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 97.5.



The manufacturing confidence index fell to 96.9 in July from 100.0 in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a score of 99.0.



The retail trade confidence rose 102.7 in July and the construction morale indicator increased to 102.8.



