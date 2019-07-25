

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. or PSEG (PEG) Thursday announced that it plans to reduce its power fleet's carbon emissions by 80% by 2046, from 2005 levels. The decision is part of its its Powering Progress vision for the future.



The company also announced its vision of attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 assuming advances in technology and public policy.



Supporting its carbon-reduction goals, PSEG also announced that it has no plans to build or acquire new fossil-fueled power plants.



PSEG will report annually on sustainability and climate using the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures or TCFD framework, starting in 2020.



