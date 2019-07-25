

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $488.0 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $473.9 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $480.9 million or $2.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $2.22 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $480.9 Mln. vs. $430.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.17 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q3): $2.22 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.26 to $2.31 Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 to $8.25



