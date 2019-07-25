

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) on Thursday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2019 and established a fourth-quarter adjusted earnings forecast.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.20 to $8.25 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $8.15 to $8.30 per share.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.23 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2019 now is expected to be in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.



Further, the company established a fourth-quarter adjusted earnings forecast in the range of $$2.26 to $2.31 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX