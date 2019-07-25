

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) cut its profit outlook for fiscal year 2019.



The company cut its 2019 net income attributable to stockholders outlook to a range of $540 million - $565 million or $1.73 to $1.81 per share from the prior estimation of $586 million - $625 million or $1.87 - $2.00 per share.



The company also lowered its adjusted net income attributable to stockholders to a range of $718 million - $743 million or $2.30 to $2.38 per share from the prior outlook of $732 million to $771 million or $2.34 to $2.46 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.38 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



