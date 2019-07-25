

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corporation (EQT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $125.57 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $17.81 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22 million or $0.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.9% to $1.31 billion from $0.95 billion last year.



EQT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $22 Mln. vs. $34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.



