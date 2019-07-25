

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) released earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $461.3 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $528.4 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $493.6 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $3.6 billion from $4.0 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $493.6 Mln. vs. $498.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $3.6 Bln vs. $4.0 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.20



