

While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Raytheon Co. (RTN) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2019.



The company now forecasts fiscal 2019 earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $11.50 to $11.70 and net sales in a range of $28.8 billion to $29.3 billion.



Earlier, the company projected full-year earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $11.40 to $11.60 and net sales in a range of $28.6 billion to $29.1 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.63 per share for the year on revenues of $28.9 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Raytheon also said it expects the merger with United Technologies to close in the first half of 2020.



