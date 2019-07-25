sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

370,20 Euro		-3,60
-0,96 %
WKN: A12HU0 ISIN: US52603B1070 Ticker-Symbol: T77 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LENDINGTREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LENDINGTREE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
356,70
360,40
13:07
347,40
351,00
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LENDINGTREE INC
LENDINGTREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENDINGTREE INC370,20-0,96 %
FN Beta