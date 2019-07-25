

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $13.0 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $44.8 million, or $3.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.6 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.2% to $278.4 million from $184.1 million last year.



LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $17.6 Mln. vs. $20.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q2): $278.4 Mln vs. $184.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $290 - $300 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.08 - $1.10 Mln



