

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, American Electric Power (AEP) on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 operating earnings guidance in the range of $4.00 to $4.20 per share. Reflecting special items, the estimated earnings per share would be $3.91 to $4.11 per share.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.13 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



Second-quarter earnings per share decreased to $0.93 from $1.07 in the prior year. Excluding certain items, operating earnings were $1.00 per share. Revenue declined to $3.6 billion from last year's $4.0 billion.



Analysts were looking for earnings of $0.97 per share on revenues of $4.03 billion for the second quarter.



