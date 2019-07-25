

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) on Thursday reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.28 to $4.38 per share, adjusted operating EBITDA between $4.40 billion and $4.45 billion, and free cash flow between $2.025 billion and $2.075 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.29 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



