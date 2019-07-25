

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.22 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $3.13 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.19 billion or $0.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.1% to $21.74 billion from $26.86 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.19 Bln. vs. $3.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $21.74 Bln vs. $26.86 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX