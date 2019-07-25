

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $364 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $355 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $364 Mln. vs. $355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



