

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday said it expects adjusted earnings for the third quarter in a range of $1.90 to $2.00 per share, as the company expects its average selling price per ton sold for the third quarter will be down 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.96 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



The Company estimates tons sold will be down 4 to 6 percent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019.



