

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $662 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $810 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $11.96 billion from $11.64 billion last year.



American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $810 Mln. vs. $770 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.96 Bln vs. $11.64 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX