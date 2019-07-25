

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $86.49 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $150.85 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kimco Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $150.16 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $284.87 million from $293.40 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $150.16 Mln. vs. $155.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $284.87 Mln vs. $293.40 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.88



