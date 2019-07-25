sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

122,80 Euro		+1,14
+0,94 %
WKN: 855854 ISIN: US9291601097 Ticker-Symbol: VMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,96
121,36
16:13
120,56
121,18
16:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY122,80+0,94 %
FN Beta