The company's bottom line totaled $197.56 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $159.65 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $5.05



