

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $21.77 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $32.36 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.83 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $551.19 million from $491.04 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $89.83 Mln. vs. $87.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $551.19 Mln vs. $491.04 Mln last year.



