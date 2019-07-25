

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) said that it has acquired RiskFirst, FinTech company providing risk analytic solutions for the asset management and pension fund communities. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Moody's expects the acquisition of RiskFirst to be accretive to earnings per share on a GAAP basis in 2022. The transaction is expected to be accretive in 2021 On an adjusted EPS basis.



RiskFirst generated 16.5 million pounds of revenue in 2018.



