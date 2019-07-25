

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $612 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $845 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $629 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $28.93 billion from $31.02 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $629 Mln. vs. $928 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $28.93 Bln vs. $31.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX