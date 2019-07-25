

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Here's a list of few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Friday, July 26, 2019.



McDonald's Corp. (MCD) is slated to report its Q2 financial results on Friday, July 26, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenues - $5.35 Bln * Net Income - $1.49 Bln * EPS - $1.90. * EPS, Excl. Items - $1.99.



**



Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, is set to release financial results for its second quarter before the bell on Friday, July 26. Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $2.1 Bln * Net Income - $317 Mln * EPS - $0.42. * Adj. Net Income - $332 Mln * Adj. EPS - $0.44.



**



Consumer products maker Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) plans to publish its Q2 results on Friday, July 26, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $3.89 Bln * Net Income - $637 Mln * EPS - $0.73 * Net Income, Excl. Charges - $673 Mln * EPS, Excl. Charges - $0.77.



Recent Happening:



* July 11, Colgate-Palmolive said it agreed to buy the Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques Skin Care Business for an equity purchase price of €1.50 billion or about US$1.69 billion, as part of its strategy to focus on higher-margin oral care, personal care and pet nutrition businesses and expanding its portfolio in premium skin care.



**



Industrial products and equipment maker Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is set to issue its Q2 on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



FY19 Guidance:



* Reaffirms FY19 EPS guidance of $7.90 - $8.20; Consensus - $7.89/Shr. * Expects FY19 organic revenue growth in the range of $0.5% - 2.5%.



**



Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is slated to release financial results for its second quarter on July 26, before the market open at about 7:00 a.m. ET. Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue of $829.07 million for the quarter.



Q2 Outlook:



* Expects Q2 total revenue to be between $770 mln and $830 mln. * Sees Q2 operating income in the range of $35 mln - $70 mln.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $711 Mln * GAAP Net Income - $100 Mln * GAAP EPS - $0.13 * Non-GAAP Net Income - $134 Mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.17.



