

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) said, taking into account year-to-date results, the company now expects fiscal 2019 organic sales to be up about 1.5 percent year over year and is reducing adjusted EPS guidance. Rockwell Automation now expects fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS in a range of $8.50 - $8.70. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.83. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third-quarter, adjusted EPS was $2.40, up 11 percent compared to $2.16, last year. On average, 21 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $2.29 for the quarter.



Third quarter sales were $1.66 billion, down 2.0 percent from prior year. Organic sales grew 0.5 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $1.72 billion, for the quarter.



On July 24, the company's Board authorized the company to deploy an additional $1.0 billion to repurchase shares of its common stock.



