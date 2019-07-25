

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Herbal Doctor Remedies has issued a voluntarily nationwide recall for all its drug products that were sold without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA and did not conform to good manufacturing practices.



The recall includes all the Herbal Doctor Remedies brand products and quantities within a three-year expiration date.



In 2017, the agency had issued a warning letter to the company for marketing unapproved and misbranded drugs.



Monterey Park, California-based Herbal Doctor Remedies sells unapproved drugs that come in various forms such as capsules, ointments, massage oils and powders.



Some of the recalled products include Anemia Off, Asthma Balm, Baby Saver, Bone Fixer, Cardia Forte, Edema Off, Fungo Off, Herpes-P, Lump Off, Lung Fixer, Pain Stopper, Smoke End, and Worm Off, among others.



The regulator noted that the products intended to be used as Chinese herbal medicines, could pose a potential risk to consumers 'as they are marketed with intended uses that are not amenable to self-diagnosis.'



However, Herbal Doctor Remedies has so far not received any reports of adverse events.



The recalled products were distributed and sold nationwide via online sales through several websites. These drugs could also been bought through acupuncturists or other alternative medicine providers.



The drugs are packaged in white plastic containers with screw-on lids. They can be identified by a Herbal Doctor Remedies Brand white stick-on label. They also have red, green, and blue writing with a product expiry.



Herbal Doctor Remedies is now preparing for return of all recalled products.



