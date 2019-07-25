

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - As part of the Trump administration's efforts to revive hopes of a long-pending trade deal between the United States and China, a high-level US delegation will go to China next week.



The White House announced that at the direction of President Donald Trump, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will travel to Shanghai 'to continue negotiations aimed at improving the trade relationship' between the two economic power houses.



The talks will begin on July 30. Vice Premier Liu He will lead the Chinese side in the talks.



'The discussions will cover a range of issues, including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, the trade deficit, and enforcement,' said a statement by the White House Press Secretary.



In May, the Trump administration had imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, ranging from semi-conductors to furniture, that are imported to the United States.



China retaliated by raising tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods.



Trump threatened in June to impose additional tariffs on nearly all of the remaining Chinese goods exported to the US, worth $300 billion. They include products such as cell phones, computers and clothing.



Later, during the G20 summit in Osaka, Trump announced that he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a 'truce' in the trade war after extensive talks. Prior tariffs are to remain in effect, and no future tariffs are to be enacted 'for the time being' as Washington would continue to negotiate with Beijing.



Separately, Trump said he would allow American companies to sell their products to Huawei, but the Chinese telecom giant would remain on the U.S. trade blacklist.



