

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Thursday reported first-half 2019 profit of 530 million euros or 0.41 euro per share, up from 165 million euros or 0.13 euro per share.



EBIT for the period rose 31.2% to 645 million euros from 492 million euros last year. Adjusted profit was 544 million euros or 0.44 euro per share, up from 393 million euros or 0.31 euro per share last year.



Revenues for the first half rose 13.6% to 7.35 billion euros from 6.48 billion euros last year.



Revenue increase reflects growth of Universal Music Group's business of 24.0% and the integration of Editis.



