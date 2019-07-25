

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain SA (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported first-half 2019 profit of 689 million euros, down 43.8% from 1.23 billion euros last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 1.27 euro, compared to 2.24 euro last year.



Recurring profit for the first-half rose 16.7% to 944 million euros or 1.74 euro per share from 809 million euros or 1.48 euro per share last year.



First-half sales rose 4.3% to 21.68 billion euros from 20.79 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, first-half sales increased 3.5% from a year earlier.



