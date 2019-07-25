

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a notable downturn over the course of morning trading on Thursday following an early move to the upside.



Bond prices climbed off their worst levels but remained firmly in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.4 basis points to 2.074 percent after hitting a low of 2.012 percent.



Treasuries initially moved higher after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged but signaled a future rate cut.



The ECB's statement said the bank expects rates to remain at 'present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020' after previously saying it only expected rates to remain at 'present levels.'



However, ECB President Mario Draghi's subsequent comments calling the risk of a recession 'pretty low' offset optimism about a sharp reduction in rates.



The ECB has signaled that it is likely to cut rates to address persistently low inflation rather than an economic downturn.



A report from the Commerce Department showing a substantial rebound in U.S. durable goods orders also dented investor optimism about a near-term rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 2.0 percent in June after plunging by a revised 2.3 percent in May. Economists had expected durable goods to climb by 0.7 percent. . The report also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, an indicator of business spending, jumped by 1.9 percent in June after edging up by 0.3 percent in May,



'Nevertheless, with the incoming global data still deteriorating and domestic capacity utilization falling, we still expect overall investment to remain weak in the second half of the year,' said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed an unexpected pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended July 20th.



Meanwhile, the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.967 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.27, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed its auctions of $40 billion worth of two-year notes and $41 billion worth of five-year notes both attracted below average demand.



Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to the Commerce Department's preliminary report on U.S. GDP in the second quarter. GDP is expected to climb by 1.8 percent.



