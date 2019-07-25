

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $183 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $276 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $3.15 billion from $2.88 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $276 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.77 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q2): $3.15 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.



