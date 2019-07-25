

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $251.5 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $234.9 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $254.1 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $2.60 billion from $2.52 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $254.1 Mln. vs. $239.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 - $3.28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX