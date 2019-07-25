

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.63 billion, or $5.22 per share. This compares with $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $63.40 billion from $52.89 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.63 Bln. vs. $2.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.22 vs. $5.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.57 -Revenue (Q2): $63.40 Bln vs. $52.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $66.0 - $70.0 Bln



