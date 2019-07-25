

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $103.36 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $69.36 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $3.16 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $103.36 Mln. vs. $69.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX