

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $43.41 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $123.78 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $3.22 billion from $2.86 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $3.22 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.



