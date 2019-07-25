

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $87.75 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $79.71 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $647.71 million from $621.46 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $87.75 Mln. vs. $79.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q2): $647.71 Mln vs. $621.46 Mln last year.



