

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $223 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $1.51 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $328 Mln. vs. $311 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.39 to $3.52



