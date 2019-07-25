

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $23.03 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $9.74 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $526.21 million from $481.62 million last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q2): $526.21 Mln vs. $481.62 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.00 - $3.04 Bln



