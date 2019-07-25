

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $202.44 million, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $196.59 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $209.74 million or $2.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $2.58 billion



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $209.74 Mln. vs. $262.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.89 vs. $3.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.87 -Revenue (Q2): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



