

WASHINGTON - Edison International (EIX) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $392 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $5.64 billion from $5.38 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year.



