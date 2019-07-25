

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $386.3 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $456.6 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $427.1 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $427.1 Mln. vs. $391.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.35 last year.



