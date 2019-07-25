

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.2 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $5.0 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $4.8 billion or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $16.5 billion from $17.0 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.8 Bln. vs. $4.9 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $16.5 Bln vs. $17.0 Bln last year.



