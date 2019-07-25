

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $46.2 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $116.5 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $139.5 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $1.10 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $139.5 Mln. vs. $170.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



