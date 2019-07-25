sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

190,70 Euro		+0,70
+0,37 %
WKN: 864952 ISIN: US8636671013 Ticker-Symbol: SYK 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
196,64
198,22
25.07.
190,72
191,72
25.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRYKER CORPORATION190,70+0,37 %
FN Beta