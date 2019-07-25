

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $480 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $452 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $752 million or $1.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $3.65 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $752 Mln. vs. $670 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.98 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q2): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.87 to $1.92 Full year EPS guidance: $8.15 to $8.25



