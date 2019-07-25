

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) increased its full-year revenue outlook to $69.5 billion, up $500 million from April guidance. The company now expects full-year non-GAAP EPS of $4.40. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.24 on revenue of $68.34 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP EPS was $1.06, up 2 percent. On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.89, for the quarter.



Second-quarter revenue was $16.5 billion, down 3% year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $15.7 billion for the quarter.



