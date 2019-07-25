

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $10.85 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $15.38 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.69 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $102.87 million from $109.48 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $16.69 Mln. vs. $22.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $102.87 Mln vs. $109.48 Mln last year.



