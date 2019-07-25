

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.37 billion, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $6.82 billion from $6.31 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $6.82 Bln vs. $6.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $2.82



