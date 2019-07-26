

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) reported a second-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.25, compared to a loss of $0.54 per share, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter net sales were $860.1 million, up 2% as reported, and up 5% in constant currency, versus prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $812.95 million, for the quarter.



Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel said: 'This quarter further demonstrates the continued momentum of our multi-year turnaround strategy. We delivered topline growth in our North America and International segments across all regions, as well as growth in all categories except one, exceeded our Structural Simplification target and still expect additional savings.'



