

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. Thursday said it has agreed to invest $600 million in Didi Chuxing to expand collaboration in Mobility as a Service in China.



The two companies will establish a joint venture with GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. for vehicle-related services for ride-hailing drivers.



Toyota and DiDi announced collaboration on e-Palette in January 2018, and launched vehicle-related services, including a vehicle leasing service and various services for DiDi ride-hailing drivers at a Toyota dealer in May 2018.



Toyota and DiDi plan to shift to full-scale implementation of services that they have been developing in China. By creating more-efficient and high-quality ride-hailing businesses, the two companies will provide mobility service solutions that contribute to Chinese society.



Shigeki Tomoyama, Toyota Executive Vice President responsible for the connected area, said, 'I am delighted that we are strengthening our collaboration, which utilizes Toyota's connected technologies and next-generation BEVs, with DiDi, China's mobility service market leader. Looking ahead, we will work with DiDi to develop services that are more attractive, safe, and secure for our customers in China.'



