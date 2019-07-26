

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.9 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.9 percent and down from 1.1 percent in June.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also rose an annual 0.9 percent. That was unchanged from the June reading, although it exceeded estimates for 0.8 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, Tokyo overall inflation and core CPI both were up 0.1 percent.



