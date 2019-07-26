

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales grew for the first time in three months in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in May. In April, sales fell 0.5 percent.



Other consumables sales fell 0.2 percent from previous month, while sales of clothing and food rose 3.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales declined 1.1 percent in June, following a 0.8 percent fall in the previous month.



In the three months to June, retail sales climbed 0.4 percent compared to 2.1 percent increase in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX